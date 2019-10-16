NELLIS, W.Va. — The BARN Community Group, Inc., and the Madison-Danville Jaycees have come together again this October for a special event.
While this is only the second year for this collaboration’s haunted house events, the Jaycees have been doing them off and on for literally decades. While last year’s event was successful and well attended on both nights that it was open, this year will see an upgrade.
Four nights of fright will take over the former Nellis Grade School on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26. Each night will run from approximately 7:30 to 11 p.m.
Admission will be $5 for children and $7 for adults. There will be a concession stand. The concept of “Twisted Tales” is said to bring your favorite fairy tale characters to life in ways that you have never imagined.
On Thursday, as BARN and Jaycees volunteers were completing the first night of onsite preparations for the haunted house, they expressed excitement about this year’s event. The bare bones design of the event was up with future plans to complete the walls, doors, and traps in the coming week.
Terry Bartley, a long-time member of the Jaycess and volunteer with “Twisted Tales,” said, “We are so excited to come back to the BARN area. The kids and volunteers here have so much excitement about the haunted house and it is amazing to be a part of that.”
This project will use community volunteers for all parts of the production. With initial concept designs already completed, the organizers will be relying on community support and volunteers to serve as builders and actors. Volunteers will also be working the concession stand, which will be open during each night of fright. Beyond that, they rely on donations, both past and present, for materials, costumes and props. Profits from the event will be put back into the organizations and the services they provide to the community at large. More than anything, the groups said they are glad to be able to give the community something affordable to do around Halloween.
