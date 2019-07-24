BAILEYSVILLE - Bobby Collins was always experimenting.
"Sometimes my wife and I would be sitting at home and I'd get up and go to the kitchen" Collins said. "I'd get out the ingredients to make the base and then I would start adding the spices and seasoning to get the flavor I wanted."
Collins was working on what he knew one day would be the perfect recipe for barbecue sauce.
That was nearly two decades ago. He had taken the sauce, in many different forms, to parties and barbecues and it was always a hit.
Over the years, you can say that Collins got it just right.
The Baileysville resident has come up with his own design on barbeque sauce, with his Tarbilly's Grillin' Sauce brand.
Heading into the seventh year of existence, Tarbilly's is going strong.
And it started, Collins said, by going back to his heritage.
"I'm from North Carolina and everyone had their own special sauces for barbecuing," Collins said. "It didn't matter what the meat was - whether it was pork, or if it was brisket, ribs - everybody had their own sauce they would use."
In 1999, Collins relocated to West Virginia.
He quickly made friends and was a regular at parties and the word got out about his sauce.
"I remember we were with Alvin and Violet Hatfield and Violet said, 'You've got a good product here. You should bottle it,'" Collins said.
That didn't come without more work.
So Collins tinkered with the product, continuing to find what he would know would be the perfect recipe.
"My wife Lisa was more or less my guinea pig," Collins said. "I would say 'taste this' and she would say 'that's not good.' Then I knew I had more work to do."
Collins said he spent a lot of money going for that perfect recipe.
"I kept trying to find the right one, and I was spending a lot of money doing it," Collins said. "I was working on some one day and I told Lisa I was making it to give it away. That way you can spread the word, get the sauce out. She said, 'Give it away?'"
That didn't last long, as Collins' sauce was gaining notoriety.
Finally, in 2013, with what he considered his best recipe . He went to Romney, to Gourmet Central and on Nov. 21, 2013 the first original bottle of Tarbilly's Grillin' Sauce was born.
It has been an area mainstay since, available at Goodson's in Pineville, Oceana and Welch, the Capital Market in Charleston and the Wild Ramp in Huntington.
Collins, who is a welding instructor at the Career and Technical Center in Welch, has also come up with other products like Tarbilly Grillin' Rub and Tarbilly Grillin' Sauce "Tarbilly Heat" brand.
Over the years, while concocting his sauce, Collins said he tried to come up with a name.
"One day it just dawned on me," Collins said. "I am from North Carolina and people from North Carolina are called Tar Heels. I felt like I should pay homage to that but at the same time I've lived in West Virginia for 20 years and we are called hillbillies. Not in the negative sense. I am from West Virginia, I'm a West Virginian and that is just the way it is. I raised my kids here, I make money to pay my bills here, I consider West Virginia my home."
Turns out it was the perfect storm, but a fact he held onto until it was time.
"I told my wife, but nobody else knew it for years," Collins said.
The Collins' were big players on the barbecue circuit over the years, hanging with the crowd that spawned a TV series, "Barbeque Pitmasters."
Two years ago, in Virginia, the couple won an amateur contest, and were elevated to the pro division.
Lately, they have taken time off.
"Our middle son, Thomas, is a senior at Westside and he is in the band," Collins said. "We just wanted to take time to spend doing those things. I am the kind of parent that tells the kids they need to be entrepreneurs, they need to create. He spends a lot of time with me when we are vending or we are out selling the product. He also has his food handlers card already."
He said the sales are going well for his signature sauce.
"Here recently the sales have picked up and we are hoping to see that continue," Collins said. "Our goal is to create a sauce so good that people remember it. We think once they do they will become a lifetime customer. We put a lot of pride and care into what we do."