CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with southern West Virginia residents this month to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Kyle Lovern, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- March 11: 10 a.m. to noon, Mingo County Courthouse, Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 78 E. 2nd Ave., Williamson
- March 12: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Danville Senior Center, Lick Creek Road, Danville
- March 17: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Avenue Restaurant, 278 Park Ave., Danville
- March 18: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wyoming County Center on Aging, 695 Mountaineer Highway, Mullens
- March 24: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St., Chapmanville
- March 25: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Racine Senior Center, Mill Branch Road, Racine
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said in a news release. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
For more information, contact Lovern at 304-993-9106.