CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with southern West Virginia residents in December to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Kyle Lovern, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- Dec. 12: 1 to 3 p.m., Oceana Town Hall, 1285 Cook Parkway, Oceana
- Dec. 17: 1 to 3 p.m., Pineville Public Library, 155 Park St., Pineville
- Dec. 19: 10 a.m. to noon, Mountaineer Hotel, 31 E. 2nd Ave., Williamson
- Dec. 23: 1 to 3 p.m., Hamlin Town Hall, 220 Main St., Hamlin
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said in a news release. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
For more information, contact Kyle Lovern at 304-993-9106.