BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Applications are now open for the regional initiative “Opportunity Appalachia,” which is designed to encourage investment in so-called Opportunity Zones designated by the federal government in states across Appalachia.
Opportunity Appalachia will provide technical assistance resources averaging $50,000 each to up to five West Virginia-based communities, projects and developers located in those Opportunity Zones. Opportunity Zones were created and added to the federal tax code as a result of President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that was approved by Congress on Dec. 22, 2017.
These zones were created to bolster development in rural areas and economically distressed community and provide tax incentives for investors willing to invest in those areas. In 2018, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice designated 55 areas located across the state as Opportunity Zones eligible to receive this private funding for community improvement.
Investors benefit from the real estate or business investments within these areas, while also enjoying tax deferring benefits on any capital gains received from these investments.
Much of Wyoming and Boone counties lie in Opportunity Zones, according to the interactive map.
Appalachian Community Capital is the Opportunity Appalachia program manager. The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and West Virginia Community Development Hub are the lead state partners administering the program in West Virginia.
“Opportunity Appalachia will help to level the playing field for rural communities in West Virginia so that they are better positioned to attract the level of investment that is critical for sustained economic growth and job creation,” said Joseph Brouse, executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.
Investment priorities include projects focusing on downtown development, manufacturing, IT, healthcare, education, food systems, clean energy, heritage tourism and recreation.
“We have a team of coaches available for West Virginians who are interested in putting together an application for the Opportunity Appalachia initiative. Anyone who has a question or an idea for a project is welcome to reach out to me to find out more about the support that is available,” said Andrew Davis, special projects coordinator for the WV Community Development Hub.
For more information about the Opportunity Appalachia initiative, to view an interactive map of designated Opportunity Zones in West Virginia, and to access the program application, visit: http://appalachiancommunitycapitalcdfi.org/oa-program/.
Applications are due by 5 p.m., March 2, 2020.
Support is available for West Virginians who are interested in applying to the Opportunity Appalachia program. Any interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the WV Community Development Hub’s special projects coordinator Andrew Davis at a.davis@wvhub.org for more information.