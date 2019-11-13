EDITOR’S NOTE: This column first appeared in a 2012 edition of the Independent Herald; it is being reprinted by request of readers.
It was about this time of year when our worst fears became reality. And, since I hear so often about another friend or relative dealing with Alzheimer’s, I decided to repeat this episode, which is being played out in different forms all around us.
Alzheimer’s is a thief.
It is stealing my Barby away from me. Each day there is a little more of her that slips into that unknown place where I cannot reach her.
It first became apparent that something was not right back in April. At least that is the first time that I noticed. She was writing a check and could not remember the day or date.
Since then her short-term memory is all but gone. But she still has vivid recollections of events in the distant past. And that is where I like to take her. She doesn’t laugh like the Barby that I know anymore. That is, unless we are talking about something pleasant or funny in her past.
Last week, after two nights of virtually no sleep, she appeared to be quiet so I sat down to wait for daylight. Almost as soon as I hit the chair I dozed off. I don’t know for how long. When I woke up I ran to make sure she was still resting. She was not.
I panicked and ran down the basement stairs and outside where it was mixed snow and rain. There in the dark I found her. She had been to the paper box and had fallen on her way back to the house.
It broke my heart to see her lying on that cold, wet walk. It hurt worse to think that she may have been there for a while.
I know now that I shouldn’t have but I tried to get her up. I was not strong enough. I ran in the basement and got a quilt and tried to make her a little more comfortable.
I called 911 and the ambulance guys could not have been nicer and more considerate of her safety. They tried to reassure her, and me, that everything would be okay.
It breaks my heart that, when I talk to her in her hospital bed, sometimes she does not know it is me. Over 50 years married and in our final years, she doesn’t know me.
Such is the nature of this damned affliction.
This column is personal, I know, but it is written partly to let people who have, or are going through this in your own family, know that someone feels your pain.