Glen Fork’s kindergarten began Read to Me Day with Rick Anderson, from AEP. “Mr. Anderson has shared his love of reading with us for several years, and we always look forward to his visits,” the school stated in Facebook post.

 Courtesy of Wyoming County Board of Education

