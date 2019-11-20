Chris Adams, owner of Chris’ Creations, was the winner of the Small Business Pitch Competition and, among his winnings was a Hatfield-McCoy Gift Basket. Chris’ Creations features handcrafted furnishings and more. The competition, sponsored by the Wyoming County Economic Development Authority, was open to newer businesses in the county. Because of the success of the event, the Wyoming County EDA plans to bring it back next year and highlight more county businesses.

— Submitted photo