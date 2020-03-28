HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Kase Poling
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 31
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: poling-for-delegate.com
HOME CITY: Beckley, WV
HOME COUNTY: Raleigh
AGE: 21
EDUCATION: B.S. in Civil Engineering (May 2020) from Virginia Tech
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Student/Graduate Teaching Assistant
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Assistant Manager at F.O.P. Black Diamond Lodge 81
FAMILY: Gary Poling-Father, Sherri Poling-Mother, Kyle Poling-Brother, Breann Poling-Sister
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I’m running for the House of Delegates because I’m tired of seeing West Virginia’s workers and students leave our state to find jobs. West Virginians are hard working and desire opportunity, and they deserve a delegate who will work hard to bring that opportunity to southern West Virginia. Our struggling economy and lack of jobs are the biggest problems facing our state. The drug epidemic, dilapidated infrastructure, and many other problems both stem from and perpetuate our 50th economic ranking. We have to improve our education system, invest in our infrastructure, and work with, not against, businesses to create jobs.
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. With the decline in the extraction industries in West Virginia, what do you think should be done to diversify the state’s economy?
We must focus on improving our education system, fixing West Virginia’s broken infrastructure, and creating an environment where businesses want to locate and invest. Our state has immense natural beauty and is located mere hours from D.C., Charlotte, and other major population centers. We just need to make West Virginia more attractive to companies and they will come.
2. Do you support recent weakening of EPA regulations concerning air and water quality? Why or why not?
There is a fine line between regulations that protect our environment and ones that create senseless, bureaucratic red tape. I believe we must work diligently to protect West Virginia’s natural beauty and keep our air and water clean, while also minimizing government overreach.
3. What role do you see for state government in reversing West Virginia’s population decline?
The only way to get West Virginia growing again is to create an environment where people want to live and work. We aren’t going to get companies into West Virginia without bringing up the quality of our school system and investing in our infrastructure. We have to make ourselves more competitive with surrounding states.
Additional questions from HD Media:
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the 7,000 plus children who are now in it. Some action has been taken in recent months, but what further action do you think might be necessary?
The recent funding increase was a step in the right direction, but to make a lasting difference we must go to the source—the drug epidemic. This is no small task, but I believe with the right combination of middle school drug education programs and economic development for the communities hit hardest, we can start fighting back.
5. There have been several attempts to reduce taxes on business in the state, including one failed in this past legislative session. Is it wise to keep pursuing tax breaks for business, at the possible expense of residential taxpayers? Do you think the state’s tax structure needs an overhaul?
West Virginia must create an environment that attracts businesses to our state without putting more burden on our citizens. We need to reevaluate our tax code, especially the tax on social security and the inventory, machinery and equipment tax. West Virginia could be THE place for an American made manufacturing movement if we reduce the tax burden in our state.
6. Do you think the educational reform bill passed in 2019 is working/will be effective?
It’s hard to tell if it is working, since it was passed only a few months ago. The bill provides much needed and deserved pay raises for our teachers and service personnel, but there is a lot left to do. We must ensure PEIA is appropriately funded and continue to raise education personnel’s salaries to be competitive with surrounding states.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
I am in strong favor of any personnel or program that can help our young people succeed. It’s nearly impossible for a child that goes home hungry or to a rough home situation to focus and thrive in school. In order to succeed in the classroom, students must have their basic needs met.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
We have to continue supporting grants and scholarships that allow West Virginians to get training and education in our colleges and universities. Not only should we focus on the PROMISE Scholarship, but also help our people transition from other jobs, such as coal mining, into other industries. We then have to provide opportunities to keep them living and working here.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
The legislature needs to create an environment that spurs economic development, because the biggest cause of the drug epidemic is a sense of hopelessness. When people don’t have jobs, a steady income, or hope for a brighter tomorrow, they turn to drugs for an escape. Additionally, we must give law enforcement the tools they need to combat this crisis.
10. How would you improve the state’s access to broadband internet?
We must continue to work with our federal representatives to seek out federal grants. West Virginia has received millions of dollars in the last two years to expand broadband access to rural communities, but it isn’t enough. We have to work with our industry partners and the federal government to bring more money into West Virginia for this purpose.