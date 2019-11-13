Welcome back to Phil for the Game, your glimpse into the sports community of Boone County.
If you had told me that going into the final week of the football regular season that our Boone County prep squads would only have five wins between the three schools, I would have called you crazy — but that is where we are.
The Class AA Skyhawks of Scott, under new skipper Shane Griffith (all-time wins leader in previous tenure as coach) have notched just a single victory over Cardinal Conference foe Wayne going into their season finale with Nitro.
I knew Scott’s first four games were crucial and I predicted three wins for the Skyhawks this season.
Close losses to Herbert Hoover and Chapmanville, unfortunately, derailed their season to some extent. Scott lost Caleb Hughes for half of the season. Hughes is one of the best pure athletes in the school who could play virtually anywhere on the field, but he had settled in under center when he was hurt at Chapmanville.
Class A Sherman, after three-straight playoff appearances, finds itself with just a single win going into their season finale at Class AA winless Lincoln County.
Coach Michael Showalter’s team has a Murderer Row-esque schedule, which I think helped them in their lone win over Van in the “Showdown for the Shovel.”
CJ Winnell has settled in at running back and Davy Jarrell is under center. Coupled with young running back TJ Hager, the trio will be back next year for what will surely be an improved team with some experience.
Academically, the Tide exceeded coach Showalter’s goal of a team grade point average of 3.0 this season and the squad produced a 3.5 GPA. Very impressive, young fellas!
Van travels to Richwood to wrap up what is up to this point a 3-win campaign for coach Steve “Foot” Price. It is no secret that the skipper is stepping down as coach after this season. Word on the street is that former Bulldog coach and current Boone County Commissioner Eddie Hendricks is interested in taking over the program once again. I asked him about it a few weeks ago on the sideline of a Van football game and he certainly has an interest, but we’ll see how that shakes out. Hendricks has a lot of respect as a coach in Bulldog country and it seems like a good fit from the outside looking in.
With that said, I think it is easier for an “old-school” coach to adapt to Class A ball as opposed to Class AA and Class AAA. Trying to defend a Class AAA offense today is like defending a quality small college offense as they have become very intricate and even offensive linemen are educated in the intricacies of complex zone blocking schemes. I once watched former Ripley line coach Adam Hill teach zone blocking to the Viking linemen for a spread attack and it was like learning math.
I saw Van play four times this season. Of their returning players for 2020, I have been impressed with the development of Kalen Booth and younger brother Shaun. I saw underclassman on the line like Jesse Blankenship and Slade Adams show promise. I really like the athleticism of frosh Brady Green. The cupboard isn’t bare in Van and a strong freshman class shows that.
When I was working in North Carolina, I had the joy of covering current University of North Carolina quarterback Chazz Surratt in high school. The Parade All-American’s offensive line at East Lincoln High School was a well-oiled machine that I couldn’t take my eyes off of. We’ve come so far in that area in the last 20 years it is unbelievable. That team from his senior year would have beaten down any West Virginia prep team by 75 points. Maybe more. It was a whole different level. A different speed.
In closing, I want to say that I’ve enjoyed the 2019 football season despite not having one of our teams make the playoffs. Countywide, we were very inexperienced and young. Look for a big announcement coming soon from Sherman and Scott high schools regarding their scheduling.
In reference to other fall sports like volleyball and soccer, I am a staff of one with limited help from our stringer Logan Darnell who contributes to our sports pages. Coaches who submit information and communicate with us get the best coverage, regardless of the school. Look for the CVN All-County Football Team in the Nov. 27 edition. I’ll leave you with one of my favorite sports-related quotes. Thanks for reading.
“The harder you work, the harder it is to surrender.” — Marv Levy.
