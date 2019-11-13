WAYNE — Poca is celebrating the 2019 football season like it’s 1978.
Ethan Payne broke the West Virginia single-season scoring record that had held for 41 seasons, and the Dots concluded their first 10-0 regular season since 1978, in a 32-0 victory over Wayne (1-9) at frosty Pioneer Field.
Payne scored his 44th TD of the season on a 40-yard run in the second quarter, giving him 264 points, breaking the record of Pineville High School’s Curt Warner, who scored 263 points in 1978.
“I just knew I had to get there as quickly as I could before they caught me,” said Payne, who was still holding the football 20 minutes after the game. “It feels awesome. I’ll probably carry this until I get home and put it on my dresser.”
Payne finished the game with 226 yards on 15 carries and four touchdowns. His final regular season totals include 2,367 yards rushing, 43 rushing touchdowns and 46 total scores, for 276 points scored.
As for the contest, Poca’s defense limited Wayne to just 115 yards of total offense. The Dots finished with 365 yards of offense. Jay Cook threw for 114 yards and a touchdown, a 20-yard connection to sophomore Toby Payne.
The Dots will host a playoff game next weekend at O.O. White Stadium. Poca lost in the opening round in 2018, when a hobbled Payne made a game effort to return from injury but had limited effectiveness.
Payne said he is fully healthy heading into the 2019 playoffs.
“We’re just trying to win and get to the next round,” Payne said. “It’s an indescribable feeling.”
POCA 12 14 6 0—32
WAYNE 0 0 0 0—0
P — E. Payne 38 run (kick failed)
P — T. Payne 20 pass from Cook (kick failed)
P — E. Payne 40 run (Starcher kick)
P — E. Payne 14 run (Starcher kick)
P — E. Payne 65 run (kick failed)
RUSHING: (P) E. Payne 15-226, Taylor 2-15, Withrow 1-6, Young 5-5, Miller 1-0, Team 1-(-1). (W) Adkins 15-70, Childs 9-32, Bowens 2-14, Lowe 2-13, Merritt 3-8, Chinn 3-7, Gilkerson 1-4, Sanchez 2-3, Baisden 1-0, Owens 1-0, Wolfe 2-(-4).
PASSING: (P) Cook 8-15-0, 114 yards. (W) Harmon 3-7-0, 20 yards.
RECEIVING: (P) T. Payne 5-99, Miller 1-8, Stone 2-7. (W) Chinn 2-13, Stiltner 1-7.