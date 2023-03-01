Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

LC Mingo 2.JPG
The Lincoln County Panthers beat the Braxton County Eagles 52-38 last Thursday.

 Uncredited photo

HAMLIN — Lincoln County closed out the regular season on a high note this past Thursday night as they secured a season sweep over Braxton County with a 52-38 win inside the Panther Pavilion.

The Panthers have been playing strong defense for the second half of the season and that continued against the Eagles as they held them to single digit points in the first and second quarters.

