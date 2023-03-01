HAMLIN — Lincoln County closed out the regular season on a high note this past Thursday night as they secured a season sweep over Braxton County with a 52-38 win inside the Panther Pavilion.
The Panthers have been playing strong defense for the second half of the season and that continued against the Eagles as they held them to single digit points in the first and second quarters.
Lincoln County jumped out to a 9-6 lead after the first eight minutes of action and then blew the game open in the second quarter as they erupted for 24 points while holding Braxton to only seven and they took a 33-13 lead into halftime.
In the big second quarter junior guard Aydin Shaffer, who recently returned from a hand injury, scored eight points while senior Willis Graham followed him seven and fellow senior Sawyer Tomblin chipped in five.
The Panthers went cold in the third quarter as they only managed four points and Braxton County cut the lead to 37-24 going into the fourth. It was all for naught however as LCHS outscored them 15-14 in the final stanza to come away with the 14-point win.
Graham led the way in scoring for Lincoln County as he tossed in 15 points, including a trio of three-pointers, while Shaffer joined him in double figures with 13.
Tomblin and Wyatt Edwards were next on the scoresheet with eight points apiece while Austin Adkins tallied six points and Lucas Johaim rounded out the scoring with two points.
With the win coach Rodney Plumley’s Panthers close out the regular season with an 8-14 record and now turn their sights towards the Class AAA Region IV Section II Tournament.
Lincoln County received the No. 4 seed in the sectional and is set to travel to play No. 1 seed Scott (13-9) for a semifinal clash on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. inside the Hawks Nest.
Wayne (6-16) got the No. 3 seed even though Lincoln County won the lone regular season game against the Pioneers 53-51 back on Jan. 17. The Pioneers are set to play at No. 2 seed Logan (12-9) also on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The winners of the two semifinal games will then advance to play in the sectional championship on Friday, March 3 with the game set to be played at the higher seed.
Both the winner and the runner-up of the sectional will advance on to the Region IV Co-Final round which will be played on Wednesday, March 8.
On the other side of the Region in Section I, Ripley got the No. 1 seed, Winfield came in at No. 2, Nitro is the No. 3 seed, and Point Pleasant is No. 4.
Score by Quarters
BCHS: 6 7 11 14 — 38
LCHS: 9 24 4 15 — 52
Scoring
BC: L. Stewart 10, L. Marrow 8, S. Boggs 6, R. Hunt 6, J. Short 4, M. Garonogle 4,
LC: W. Graham 15, A. Shaffer 13, S. Tomblin 8, W. Edwards 8, A. Adkins 6, L. Johaim 2
