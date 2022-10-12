Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

DSC_4618.JPG

Lincoln County QB Blake Adkins drops back to throw a pass during the Panthers game against Wayne on Sept. 30 at Pioneer Field.

 Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Panthers are still in search of their first win on the gridiron in 2022 as they come out of their off week this Friday night.

The Panthers (0-6) will be traveling northeast to Clay on Friday in what will be a battle of the Panthers at Bradley Field.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

