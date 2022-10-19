Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NEWTOWN — Lincoln County took a narrow loss in their regular season finale on Thursday, Oct. 13, as they made the long trek to Miner Mountain and fell to Mingo Central by a final score of 3-2.

The loss for the Panthers saw their regular season come to a close with a final record of 7-11-1 as they now turn their sights to the postseason, where they will kick it off against Cabell Midland in the opening round of sectional play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you