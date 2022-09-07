Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Broadband expansion and world-class internet connectivity are crucial elements to a growing and prosperous West Virginia. Accordingly, Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Legislature are devoting significant resources and incredible focus toward realizing the goal of internet for all West Virginians.

To achieve this worthy objective, the West Virginia Department of Economic Development (WVDED) has created and is aggressively implementing the West Virginia Broadband Investment Plan. The plan includes programs and projects that will dramatically improve internet connectivity throughout our state. West Virginia’s plan has already received widespread national acclaim. In fact, West Virginia was among the first four states in the nation to receive approval for the Capital Projects Fund, a program directed by the U.S. Treasury. While federal funding for broadband has reached historic levels, it is not unlimited. The WVDED plan thoughtfully incorporates funding from federal, state, local, and private partners to direct funding to the areas that need it most.

Mitch B. Carmichael is cabinet secretary of the W.Va. Department of Economic Development.

