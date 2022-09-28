It’s not surprising that a con man like Donald Trump could rise to the top of the Republican Party. The Republicans had already been running a con on the church for decades, and their lies and hypocrisies were standard operating procedure long before Trump came along. The con on the church was the same con that was perpetrated by the Pharisees, and the goal in both cases was power over the people through advocating for Old Testament Mosaic law over grace.
Jesus came into the world to fulfill the Old Testament law and replace it with His New Testament grace. The Father’s OT law required the Jewish people to participate in stoning sinners, but Jesus’ NT requires only repentance of sin and willing acceptance of Jesus’ grace. In contrast to the NT, it is this power of OT law to command action against sinners that inspired the Republicans to con Christians into obeying the Father’s Testament instead of the Son’s.