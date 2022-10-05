I have been retired 26 years, but seeing the Logan Banner article online about there being no band or band director at Logan High School greatly distressed me after spending 30 years building the music program as supervisor of music and director of academic programs for Logan County Schools from 1966 to 1996.
With the help of the county superintendents; band directors like Les Duncan, Don Elkins, and Bob Kerley; choral directors like Thelma Jurgensmyer, Ellen Ramey, Wanda Napier and Betty Smith; elementary music teachers like Melissa Frye, Lillian Clegg, Mary Rush, Mary Lutz and David Gladkosky; and string teacher Deirdre Thorne, Logan County had approximately 25 music teachers.