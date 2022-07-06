Semper fidelis. adj. Always faithful.
That’s the first thing that comes to mind about Woody Williams.
Always faithful. To the Marine Corps, to veterans and their families, and to West Virginia.
Meeting him in the mid-1990s at a VA Medical Center program, he quietly and humbly told me his story. I must admit to not knowing much about the man and why he received the Medal of Honor. I had only recently returned to my home state to work. The more I’ve thought about what he described of that day, the more I shudder at the horror he endured, what he saw, what he heard and the smell those four hours, to save countless lives at Iwo Jima.
John 15:13 KJV: Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.
Woody Williams was willing to do just that, time and time again that fateful day at Iwo Jima, Feb. 23, 1945, with no guarantee he would survive.
In interviews after receiving the Medal of Honor, he insisted the medal was not his; it belonged to all the troops that never came home.
“I only hold it in trust,” this honored warrior would say.
Always faithful to his fellow Marines.
At a Lions Club state convention in Huntington 20 years ago, he was a featured speaker. Woody spoke of and recited a poem about the flag and patriotism, “Ragged Old Flag.” Proudly wearing the red jacket of the Marine Corps League, he stood before the crowd and used no notes, flawless in recital.
Every time Woody spoke to a crowd, his love of God, country, family and his beautiful home state were heard. He loved West Virginia and boasted her virtues, representing the Mountain State well from sea to shining sea.
Always faithful to our land.
Speaking again to Lions in 2019, I was fortunate to share the dinner table with Woody. A young man dear to my heart, my best friend’s son Lance Franklin, was a new Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton. I asked, “What advice would you give him?”
Without hesitation, the veteran, the war hero, a West Virginian held in highest esteem, said, “Tell him, do everything they ask, and do it better than they expect.”
It made an impression on the young Marine, and he was thankful for the words of wisdom direct to him from a true American hero.
Always faithful to the Corps, and its future.
His mission later in life was to honor the families of fallen service members with the Gold Star Family monuments across the country. The foundation established for this project notes there are 103 monuments installed with another 72 in progress.
Always faithful to family.
You hear Marines say, “Til Valhalla,” when one passes on. Norse mythology says Valhalla is where dead warriors are taken in the afterlife. It gives the message there is no greater distinction than to die with valor and honor.
While I don’t know for a fact many Marines have said that for Woody, one Marine, Lance Franklin, has.
“Til Valhalla, Mr. Williams,” he said Thursday.
Valor and honor, indeed.