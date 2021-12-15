It’s not an exaggeration to say that soccer is in my blood. My dad was an All-American soccer player in college. Two of my brothers played college soccer. As for me, as soon as I could walk, I started kicking the ball.
I’m now attending West Virginia State University on a soccer scholarship. Without this scholarship, there is no way I would have ended up here, at the school of my choice. Playing soccer has opened up untold opportunities for me.
But because of a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, other women and girls may not have these opportunities. After my adopted state of West Virginia passed a law protecting women’s sports, the ACLU threw women’s rights under the bus. They filed a lawsuit that could lead to males playing on women’s teams — regardless of the unfairness or safety concerns this poses to female players.
The ACLU seems to think that women must set their safety and opportunities aside to accommodate males, but women have worked too long and too hard for fair play to give it all up now. That is why I asked to intervene in the lawsuit through my attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom and speak up in defense of West Virginia’s commonsense law, the Save Women’s Sports Act. The court granted my request on Dec. 1.
Women have always had to fight for opportunities. We spent years fighting for equal opportunities in sports. With Title IX, it seemed as if we’d won. But now the ACLU and the Biden administration are illegally reinterpreting Title IX, alleging the word “sex” effectively means “gender identity.” This reinterpretation destroys women’s sports by allowing males who identify as females to play on female sports teams.
Males have real, physical advantages over females. They have greater lung capacity, larger hearts, and greater muscle mass. Going on testosterone blockers doesn’t level the playing field; a recent study showed that even after years of testosterone blockers, males retain significant physical advantages over females.
In soccer, this matters. Soccer is a rough sport. In the first few games of the WVSU 2021 season, members of my team suffered concussions, knee injuries, and ankle injuries — three common injuries for soccer players. All of these injuries could have been worse if my teammates had been playing against males — who kick harder, run faster, and weigh more than females.
In a pickup soccer game, you often see males and females playing together. That can be fun, but female athletes know that playing with males is much rougher. In competition, where there are titles and championships at stake, competing against males can be dangerous simply because of their physical advantages.
Even if no one gets hurt, those advantages mean that all too often female athletes lose and miss out on opportunities that come with winning. This happened on the international level this summer, when a male beat a female athlete for a spot on the New Zealand female weightlifting team. On a smaller scale, it’s happening across the country. In Connecticut, two male runners in high school displaced more than 80 female athletes in their four years of competition.
Soccer has changed my life. It has opened up opportunities that I otherwise wouldn’t have dreamed of. But if the ACLU wins this lawsuit, other women and girls won’t have those opportunities.
When I heard about the ACLU’s lawsuit, my first reaction wasn’t surprise; it was resignation. “Of course women can’t have these opportunities without someone trying to take them away,” I thought. “Women can’t have a fair playing field.”
But then I realized: That’s not true. Women absolutely have the right to fair play. We have the right to show up and play our hearts out, knowing that we’re playing on a level field.
We have the right to play rough without worrying about getting badly hurt by a player with inherent physical advantages. We have the right to push ourselves for opportunities — like college scholarships — without knowing in the back of our minds that males can step in at the last minute and take those opportunities from us.
And that’s why I decided to take a stand: so that other women and girls can know that they matter, their opportunities and their rights matter, and most of all, their futures matter.