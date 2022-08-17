“Summer time, and the livin’ is easy,” except it’s been anything but, with fatal flooding in neighboring Kentucky, hotter-than-Hades days from Phoenix to London, the abortion wars in Kansas and worries about an epidemic of shootings in public places. So take a break and breeze through a few memorable aphorisms and mischievous laugh lines:
On a recent Amtrak trip to D.C., I spotted a man wearing a tan T-shirt that said “HOPTOMISTIC — The belief that everything will work out fine with a great craft beer.”
My seatmate, a ”long hauler” from Portland, Oregon, name of Tom Block, shared a cynical saying about the courts: “The laws are for everyone, and justice goes to the highest bidder.”
That reminded me of something I heard about the law in France during my years of living there: “Tout est interdit et tout peut s’arranger” — “Everything is forbidden, and anything can be worked out.”
Here are a few more “life lessons,” some burnished with a similar touch of cynicism (and why not? We’re living in a cynical age.):
“Democracy is the worst form of government except for all those others that have been tried.” — Winston Churchill.
“Trust but verify.” — Ronald Reagan.
“When in doubt, punt. But be prepared to play defense.” — Anonymous.
“We’ve done so much with so little for so long, we are now prepared to do anything with nothing.” — Sign in a print shop.
“No use crying over spilled milk. Just call for the cat.” — Anonymous.
“If you want to go to heaven, don’t go having a ‘helluva time.” — Heard somewhere among friends.
Twin that up with a remark I heard from a local preacher not long ago: ”Do you know why hell is such a terrible place? Because it’s just one damn thing after another.”
The flip side is how to behave if you’d like your eternity to be not hellish but heavenly. Hew to this scripture: “What matters is faith that works through love” (Gal. 5:6).
For a quick laugh, there’s nobody to beat Woody Allen: “When I was kidnapped, my parents snapped into action. They rented my room.”
Chicago proverb: “If you don’t like our weather, stick around for half an hour. It’ll change.”
And if you’re looking for a loan to tide you over, take note: “A big disappointment in life is the discovery that the man who writes the finance company ads is not the same one who makes the loans.” — The London Free Press.
Plaque in a guest house where I stayed a few years ago: “In this house we serve only fine wines. Did you bring any?”
That brings to mind another plaque that my uncle Joe O’Keefe hung in his guest quarters bathroom in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook: “If we get to drinking on Saturday night and start suggesting that you stay till Tuesday, just remember: We didn’t mean it.”
One day, our misdeeds will catch up with us, Robert Louis Stevenson wanted us to know. As he remarked: “Sooner or later everyone sits down to a breakfast of consequences.”
Happy to close with a plaque from County Kerry, Ireland (land of my forefathers):
“Wishing you always walls from the wind, a roof from the rain, tea beside the fire. And the love and laughter of those you hold dear.”
John Patrick Grace actually traces his ancestry to County Cork, plus a touch of Germany and Wales. He writes from his home in eastern Cabell County.