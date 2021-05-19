This coming Memorial Day, May 31, is the 156th celebration of U.S. military fighters who lost their lives in wartime. Years ago the day was marked by parades and trips to the cemetery to lay flowers on graves. But how should those of us living now mark this day?
First I would suggest we give up efforts to erase war memorials. True, Civil War statues venerate soldiers on both sides of the conflict and we now find the southern side’s support of slavery abhorrent.
That said, however, very few of the fighters in that war were slave holders, and all who fought in that long-ago conflict suffered as much as any veterans of any war. Racism, past and present, is to be eschewed, but what had been a laudable moral sensitivity has morphed into moral panic.
If we accept the idea of second-guessing war memorial builders ex post facto, then it is logical to suppose that a movement will begin to destroy Vietnam War memorials. Vietnam was, after all, hugely controversial, and in these days of racial moral panic, some might recall our adversaries were not white.
In those days I served on the fringes of that conflict, in Thailand and the Philippines, and gave little thought to the justification for the war. Subsequently I came to believe the war was a mistake and that at least some of those who fled to Canada were more principled than I had been. But I do not now, nor have I ever, thought it would be appropriate to tear down memorials to those who fought there.
So: Leave memorials alone. What else?
Well, it turns out that we are, even now, sort of at war. The low-level but endlessly continuing conflict in Afghanistan is now recognized by all as a “forever war.” And while there are several good arguments for trying to prevail there, none can stand up in a “forever war” scenario. None. We need to leave. Yes, we should feel sorry for those who did serve there. Like Vietnam, it will be painfully obvious that nothing much was achieved. But we nevertheless need to get out and to avoid getting into Syria or Iraq (again) or Yemen where, however good our intentions, the conflict would continue indefinitely with mission creep advancing and apologists endlessly repeating “Yes, yes, of course, we must leave but … not now.”
There are rumors that the readiness of U.S. military forces is not now very high. The Heritage Foundation, a think tank, ranks all four services as “marginal” and in war-game simulation the U.S. side has lost to China.
This is worrisome. Whatever else is required of military planners (e.g. that trans folks be treated well), readiness has to be paramount.
OK, so far this rant has been about what we should not do for Memorial Day. What should we do?
One good way to celebrate, IMO, would be to advocate for a more generous GI Bill to ensure that those leaving the military have very easy access to educational opportunities.
Yes, some modest ceremonies will be in order, but easy does it. Nations that display hundreds of national flags in one place are saying more about nationalism and perhaps even incipient fascism than patriotism.
Perhaps after all, quiet reflection constitutes the most appropriate Memorial Day pastime.