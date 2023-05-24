In 1932 President Franklin Delano Roosevelt told America, ”The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” In 1988 Lee Atwater discovered Willie Horton, a furloughed felon who, once out, committed more crime; Atwater used this to trigger racial stereotypical hate and fear to decimate a Democratic presidential candidate. This aura of Republican fear mongering vs. Democratic inclusive problem solving is still with us.
In West Virginia, we have a Democratic senator who is a member of the Problem-Solver Caucus, which devotes itself to thawing out the stymied Congress so that at least some essential work can get done. In contrast, the Republicans in the lower chamber, using the debt ceiling as an excuse (the debts in question have already been incurred), are threatening to close down the government if they can’t get their way.
There is, alas, another GOP tendency that contributes to the current unhappy zeitgeist: “alternative facts.” Now, of course, there may be instances in which something that had been taken as factual turned out not to be. But that is not what they mean, and in the strictest sense obviously there cannot be “alternative facts.” The clearest instance of “alternative fact” mischief is the now-exposed FOX News coverage of Jan. 6, as the Dominion voting machine fiasco made clear.
This presentation of “alternative facts” is done to bolster stories of victimhood. Blacks are victims of discrimination with a horrible history of being enslaved, but Whites now fear being “replaced.” Women have also been discriminated against — perhaps especially when it comes to abortion availability — but now even early abortion is seen by some as murder.
Really, it’s not too hard to come up with a victimhood claim. To demonstrate this, here is a true personal story. Over half a century ago, fearing the military draft, I joined ROTC and was eventually sent to Southeast Asia. I did not fight (I was in combat support), but it was an unpleasant four years and I really had no option, since “join or be drafted” is not truly a choice. Now, as I age (disclosure: 78 next month), I approached the VA see about aging medical help. No dice.
So, am I a victim? The GI bill paid for a couple of college degrees that I monetized, so my income was fairly high. And there is no reason to suspect that any disabilities I now experience were service-related. But still — involuntary servitude! No choice of work place (in or out of USA), or job or bosses, and no quitting. Surely I have victimhood credentials!
Phooey. Message to my fellow citizens: Compared to others on this earth, especially those living south of the equator, you are pretty well off. On the whole and speaking generally, you are not victims. Some of you have been misled, and self-pity can be habit forming. Wake up and smell the coffee (or roses).
Message to politicians: Has the evolving dystopia of our county motivated you to act? Fine and good. But — good news — you need not concoct some novel programs produced by think tanks. You — especially Republicans — need only to stop making attack ads promoting fear- and anger-producing victimhood.
I say this not in the spirit of cool contemplation but rather that of aggrieved parents who must deal with bickering teenage kids in the back seat on a long car trip: Stop this now. Enough paranoia; enough “I will avenge you;” enough false depictions of war or financial collapse; enough surly faux patriotism; enough Armageddon. Stop this now.
John Palmer is a Huntington resident.