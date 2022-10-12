I love natural predictions of weather. If you’re like me, look to persimmons and woolly worms for your winter forecast. With weather so unreliable, it’s comforting to hold on to something even if others tell you it’s an old wives’ tale.
Folk custom says persimmons predict weather. The method: Find local persimmons that reflect area conditions. Wait till the fruit ripens. Open the flesh and cut through the middle of the large seed.
Examine the shape inside the sliced seed. If the image is spoon shaped, expect plenty of snow to shovel. If it’s fork shaped, plan on a mild winter with powdery, light snow. If the image is knife shaped, expect frigid winds that will cut through you like a blade.
The Persimmon Lady of Asheville, North Carolina, makes annual predictions. She opens 10 local seeds. Her 2021 persimmon reading revealed nine forks and one knife. Translation: a mild winter with an ice event for the North Carolina mountains.
The bands on the orange and black woolly worm also foretell weather. The larger the dark bands, the harsher the winter. The position of the band indicates when winter is coldest.
If the front end of the caterpillar is dark, the beginning of winter will be severe. If the tail is dark, expect a cold late winter. If you find an all black woolly worm, you might as well head to Florida.
I enjoy other natural predictors even if they somewhat defy belief. The dowsing stick or divining rod is used to find water. Farmers in western movies sometimes hire a professional dowser to locate a spot to dig wells or do the divining themselves.
A farmer who trusts his psychic skills makes a dousing stick from a small Y-shaped tree branch. The douser holds the two short ends in each hand while walking with the long end pointed down. When the stick becomes possessed enough to wiggle and wobble, water is located.
The dousing practice goes back to 16th century Germany where prospectors used the devices to find minerals. The Church banned the practice as occultism closely associated with Satan. But divining carried on nonetheless.
For it to work, the douser has to believe that the stick is possessed by a spirit and encourage the stick to perform. Scientists say dousing isn’t scientific but will still locate water over half the time. Land in North America contains so much water under the surface that the douser is more likely than not to strike water.
Many people rely on the Farmers’ Almanac to predict weather. The Almanac has forecast weather for over 200 years using secret mathematical calculations of sunspots, ocean tides and planet positions.
I enjoy seeing Almanac weather predictions and other practical tidbits about moon phases, gardening and stargazing. For the winter of 2022–23, the Almanac predicts the Appalachians will be colder than usual, the coldest time being December, late January and February. There’ll be more snow than usual, with a snow event occurring in late January.
If you combine the Almanac prediction with a black-banded woolly worm and knife-shaped persimmon seeds, you can bet on a frosty winter. And If your well runs dry, I’ve got a magic stick to sell you.
Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.