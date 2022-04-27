A reader prompted me to write about the outdoor games we played as kids.
Marbles: My father had a large bucket of marbles of different sizes and colors. Dad played as a boy in the ’30s and ’40s. I picked up these game rules from him.
Decide if you’re playing for fun or keeps. If the latter, the winner gets all the marbles (hence the phrase “Let’s play for all the marbles”). Draw a three-foot circle in the dirt or with chalk on a sidewalk. Each player puts his marbles in the middle; the number varies based on the wager.
Cradle your big “shooter” in your fingers and flick it with your thumb at opposing marbles. To win, knock all your opponent’s marbles out of the circle. “Rolley hole” is a minor variation of this. Dig a hole in the middle of the circle. To win, knock all your opponent’s marbles in the hole.
Mumbly peg: Boys carried knives for cutting or whittling. I had two Case pocket knives, a dime store switchblade (now illegal) and a long Bowie knife won at the county fair.
In mumbly-peg (also “mumblety-peg”) I’d put a knife on the back of my hand and let it fall, trying to make it stick in the ground. The first players to stick it wins.
The more common way is throwing the knife so that it sticks in the ground close to your foot. Cowboys sometimes play this in Western novels. The closest knife to one’s foot wins, but if you stab your foot you lose (ouch!).
King of the hill: Anytime boys found a pile of dirt, snow or rocks, they played king of the hill. The rules are in the name. You bully your way to the top of the hill and push anyone off who’s on it. Natural warfare rules apply. Once secure on top of the hill, you are king.
Hide and seek: One person is “it” and seeks the others. The one who is “it” turns and covers his eyes, counts to 30, and yells “Ready or not here I come.” Then he tries to find those hiding. After all are found, the first person tagged is “it” in the next game.
Sometimes we had a safe base for those hiding. If people are about to be found, they may run over and touch the base to avoid being tagged. Sometimes we also had a jail area for captured people. The captives are released when a person hiding runs over and tags them. This lengthens the game with additional fun.
In “Tom Sawyer, Detective,” Mark Twain describes outdoor games two centuries ago in terms familiar to us today:
“The frost was working out of the ground, and out of the air, too, and it was getting closer and closer onto barefoot time every day; and next it would be marble time, and next mumblety-peg, and next tops and hoops, and next kites, and then right away it would be summer and going in a-swimming.“
If readers have favorite games, email me or comment on my Facebook page where I post these columns. I may write about more games later.