I wrote earlier about my Harlan County relatives fighting bears at Kentucky county fairs a hundred years ago. I thought my Granny may have exaggerated, but I came across a reference in “Albion’s Seed: Four British Folkways in America” by David Hackett Fischer, which confirmed that fierce forms of fighting for entertainment were part of the mountain culture brought from overseas.
“The (Northern England and Scottish) border sport of bragging and fighting was also introduced to the American backcountry (of Appalachia in the late 1700s), where it came to be called ‘rough and tumble.’ Here again it was a savage combat between two or more males (occasionally females), which sometimes left the contestants permanently blinded or maimed.”
A graphic description of “rough and tumble” came from the Irish traveler Thomas Ashe, who described a fight between a West(ern) Virginian and a Kentuckian. A crowd gathered and arranged itself into an impromptu ring. The contestants were asked if they wished to “fight fair” or “rough and tumble.” When they chose “rough and tumble,” a roar of approval rose from the multitude.
The two men entered the ring, and a few ordinary blows were exchanged in a tentative manner. Then suddenly the Virginian “contracted his whole form, drew his arms to his face,” and “pitched himself into the bosom of his opponent,” sinking his sharpened fingernails into the Kentuckian’s head.
“The Virginian,” we are told, “never lost his hold … fixing his claws in his hair and his thumbs on his eyes, [he] gave them a start from the sockets. The sufferer roared aloud, but uttered no complaint.”
Even after the eyes were gouged out, the struggle continued. The Virginian fastened his teeth on the Kentuckian’s nose and bit it in two pieces.
Then he tore off the Kentuckian’s ears. At last, the “Kentuckian, deprived of eyes, ears and nose, gave in.” The victor, himself maimed and bleeding, was “chaired round the grounds,” to the cheers of the crowd.”
These gory practices led to laws banning gouging, biting or maiming in such fights. I now have a better idea why frontiersman like Daniel Boone were the equal of Native Americans in fighting because both had similar training.
Men living in Appalachia two centuries ago prized strength and speed. They held athletic contests to showcase these.
“Athletic competitions of this sort were introduced to America mainly by (Northern England) borderers and Scots, whose traditional ‘Caledonian Games’ became the ancestor of track and field in the United States.
“These meets commonly included the shot-put, hammer-throw, running broad jumps and high jumps, pole-leaping, hop-step-and-jump, hurdles, a ‘long race’ of one mile, a walking match, sack races, wheelbarrow races, three-legged races, highland dancing, and tossing the caber.” —Albion’s Seed.”
One may see Highland Games around Appalachia even today. I witnessed some near Grandfather Mountain, North Carolina, 35 years ago with activities including the distinctive caber tossing.
A caber looks like a small telephone pole (20 feet tall and 100 pounds in weight) that contestants try to throw end over end as a test of strength. Coincidentally while driving across Northern Scotland a decade ago, I saw identical games.
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and we have a fallen far from the customs of our ancestors.
