I wrote earlier about my Harlan County relatives fighting bears at Kentucky county fairs a hundred years ago. I thought my Granny may have exaggerated, but I came across a reference in “Albion’s Seed: Four British Folkways in America” by David Hackett Fischer, which confirmed that fierce forms of fighting for entertainment were part of the mountain culture brought from overseas.

“The (Northern England and Scottish) border sport of bragging and fighting was also introduced to the American backcountry (of Appalachia in the late 1700s), where it came to be called ‘rough and tumble.’ Here again it was a savage combat between two or more males (occasionally females), which sometimes left the contestants permanently blinded or maimed.”

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.

