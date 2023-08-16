Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

“The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” depicts a teenage blue person who is a pack horse librarian in the hills of Kentucky.

The work is filled with Appalachian history, culture, jargon, traditions, customs and food references. A fascinating part is the custom of the courting candle.

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings