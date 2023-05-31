The question of whether some physicians in Pennsylvania are too enthusiastic about prescribing medical marijuana shows the need for enforcement of open records laws. It’s also a reminder that West Virginia could be more diligent in upholding the ideals of open government, too.
According to the Scranton Times-Tribune, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is incorporating the idea of legal adult use of marijuana in that state’s upcoming budget. Shapiro wants a 20% tax on wholesale prices of marijuana products. If sales begin in January 2025, Shapiro estimates that the tax would produce $16 million in the first year and increase to $188 million a year by the end of the decade.
As the newspaper noted, any regulatory program must ensure transparency “so that the relevant information could be used to guide policy. Yet, the administration remains far less than forthcoming regarding basic information about the existing medical marijuana program.”
Pennsylvania’s Department of Health has rejected the news organization Spotlight PA’s requests for records regarding marijuana prescriptions by specific doctors. “Using other public records, Spotlight PA has shown the department has cited excessive patient approval numbers for marijuana use in at least one disciplinary case against a doctor. In another case, an attorney for the Health Department argued that discipline was appropriate, saying ‘the total number of patients versus his time and ability to certify patients is relevant.’” the newspaper reported.
In a state of 13 million people, one or two doctors overprescribing medical marijuana is hardly an epidemic, and it comes nowhere near close to what the overprescription of opioid painkillers did to Appalachia and other regions of the United States.
It is, however, evidence that people will bend laws and take advantage of them. Oversight is crucial to preventing that, and for oversight to be effective, transparency is required.
West Virginia government in recent years has been notoriously nontransparent. Gov. Jim Justice is getting a taste of the need for transparency as he prepares to run for the U.S. Senate next year. As reported by HD Media’s Roger Adkins, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has filed a lawsuit in Kanawha County Circuit Court against the governor’s office demanding the release of records related to his official schedule.
The lawsuit alleges that Justice’s office has consistently denied requests for basic records, such as lists of official meetings scheduled for the governor and his senior staff, as mandated by the West Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
DSCC research director Diana Astiz contends that voters have a right to access information about Justice’s activities and performance while in office.
West Virginia will get a new governor in 2025. May he or she be more committed to openness, transparency and accessibility. That’s important not just so people can see what their public servants are doing, but also so voters can hold those servants accountable.
If sunlight is indeed the best disinfectant as U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis said more than a century ago, then West Virginia has indeed suffered too long from cloudy weather.