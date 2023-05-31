Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The question of whether some physicians in Pennsylvania are too enthusiastic about prescribing medical marijuana shows the need for enforcement of open records laws. It’s also a reminder that West Virginia could be more diligent in upholding the ideals of open government, too.

According to the Scranton Times-Tribune, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is incorporating the idea of legal adult use of marijuana in that state’s upcoming budget. Shapiro wants a 20% tax on wholesale prices of marijuana products. If sales begin in January 2025, Shapiro estimates that the tax would produce $16 million in the first year and increase to $188 million a year by the end of the decade.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings