West Virginia’s newest wind farm went on line last week, a few days after Gov. Jim Justice signed legislation removing the state’s 26-year-old ban on nuclear power plants.
The world of energy production is changing. West Virginia, which is more suited to fossil fuels than renewables, is slow to change with it.
Clearway Energy Group announced Feb. 10 that it reached commercial operations on Black Rock, a 115-megawatt wind farm in Grant and Mineral counties. The company says Black Rock will increase the state’s wind energy generation by 15%. Black Rock is contracted under long-term power purchase agreements with customers Toyota Motor North America and AEP Energy Partners, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Electric Power, the parent company of Appalachian Power.
Black Rock’s 23 state-of-the-art wind turbines will generate enough electricity to power 55,000 West Virginia homes each year, according to Clearway.
Clearway is based in San Francisco. It owns and operates more than 8 gigawatts of renewable and conventional energy assets nationwide, of which 5.6 gigawatts are wind, solar, and energy storage.
Clearway says it is the largest operator of renewable energy in the state, and it invested more than $460 million in West Virginia last year developing, building, and repowering wind projects. The company’s 550-megawatt portfolio in the state includes another 120-megawatt wind farm under development in the same region.
Two days before the Clearway announcement, Justice signed Senate Bill 4, which eliminated the ban on nuclear power plants in the state, but his letter to the Senate clerk had some concerns.
“Any development or placement of nuclear technologies in this State must be done thoughtfully and, above all, safely,” the governor wrote.
“I call upon our Legislature to continue to research and monitor nuclear initiatives around the Nation to ensure appropriate regulatory or safety measures are in place as new technologies are developed and implemented,” Justice wrote.
That almost sounds as if the possibility of small-scale nuclear power plants will be regulated more closely than coal, hydroelectric, gas, wind and solar facilities have been. It also sounds as if Justice is willing to use the state’s regulatory process to deter nuclear development.
Only Justice truly knows what he was thinking, but West Virginia cannot afford to keep one promising energy source out of the state while that source advances in other states.
Sen. Joe Manchin has often said the nation needs an “all of the above” approach to power generation as economic, environmental and political concerns force change upon the industry. That is true. The Legislature took one step by eliminating the ban on nuclear power. Private investors are following the money that change is bringing. West Virginia must do what it can to remain relevant in that industry.