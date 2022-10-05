One of the more important questions facing West Virginia voters in the general election is known as Amendment 2. The proposed amendment to the state constitution could lead to significant changes in business and personal taxes in West Virginia. Or maybe it won’t. Either way, it’s an important question that voters must weigh carefully before voting yea or nay.
On the ballot, it’s known as the property tax modernization amendment. The text of the ballot question follows: “To amend the State Constitution by providing the Legislature with authority to exempt tangible machinery and equipment personal property directly used in business activity and tangible inventory personal property directly used in business activity and personal property tax on motor vehicles from ad valorem property taxation by general law.”
Despite what people have said, the text of the state constitution, if amended, would not repeal the inventory tax or any other tax now levied and collected by the state. It would, however, give the Legislature the option of changing the tax code to remove the tax and — if a future Legislature finds it necessary — restore it.
It’s also a way for the Legislature to eliminate the annual tax on the value of cars and trucks. Conventional wisdom says a large number of people who could live in West Virginia border counties, including Cabell County, choose to live in Ohio instead so they don’t have to pay the tax. And every so often, Cabell County officials look for vehicles owned by West Virginians but are registered to addresses in Ohio in order to escape the tax.
The taxes targeted by the amendment have been pains for businesses and individuals alike. They were written into the state constitution when West Virginia’s economy was different from what it is now and when people had fewer choices of where to live, work or do business. Is a change needed? Many people have said yes. Some have said no. Now is the time to decide.
There’s a balancing act involved. Changing the tax structure involves careful calculations of what will be taxed, the tax rate and who will be affected. One thing voters must decide is whether this legislature or future ones can be trusted to make those changes wisely.
The ballot also has Amendment 4: “The purpose of this amendment is to clarify that the rules and policies promulgated by the State Board of Education, are subject to legislative review, approval, amendment, or rejection.” This a question of who has the final say in statewide education policies: a board appointed by the governor or the Legislature.
Expect plenty of discussion on both these proposed amendments, including on this page. Don’t decide how to vote until you have read about them and thought about their impact. Ponder whether the talking points you hear are accurate.
If they are approved, these changes to the state constitution won’t be easy to reverse.
Choose wisely and vote accordingly.