The federal commission that proposed reducing services at the three VA medical centers in West Virginia is dead. Good riddance.
“We fought it,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said during a news conference in front of the Gold Star Families Memorial at the West Virginia State Capitol last week. “It was something worth fighting for.”
Manchin was part of a group of 12 senators, including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who opposed the formation of a commission that would recommend and implement changes to VA medical centers throughout the country based on a bill Congress adopted in 2018.
The commission was scratched after Manchin worked with Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman John Tester, D-Mont., to prevent the U.S. Senate from considering the would-be committee appointees. Manchin is a member of that committee.
Without the Senate’s approval of the nominees, no commission will be established and the process as outlined in the 2018 VA Mission Act will not move forward, according to a news release from Capito.
Manchin and 11 other senators previously had introduced a bill that would have eliminated the commission that was meant to approve a report that made recommendations to “modernize facilities and realign priorities” within the veteran health care system.
Those recommendations called for three West Virginia Veterans Affairs medical centers — the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington, the Beckley VA Medical Center and the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg — to discontinue inpatient medical, surgical and emergency medical services, along with more minor recommendations for smaller facilities. The facilities would instead outsource those procedures to publicly accessible hospitals. West Virginia could have lost more than 250 hospital beds under that plan. The end result would have been veterans in West Virginia and other rural areas traveling long distances to receive the care they have now close to home.
The whole process of reviewing the VA medical system and recommending changes was flawed. It largely ignored the needs of the veterans it serves. Successful operations, whether in government or in the private sector, focus their efforts on the people who use their services. This plan was the opposite of that.
Maybe West Virginia’s three VA could operate a little more efficiently while still serving the needs of veterans in the state and nearby counties in other states. If that’s the case, find those efficiencies. The senators who shut this review process down did veterans and their communities a big favor.