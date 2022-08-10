Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The Coalfields Expressway is on schedule and could open up as eArly as this summer, well ahead of the contract date of Fall 2020.

Gov. Jim Justice participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 1 to mark the beginning of construction on a road to connect Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. The 5.12-mile section of road will cost $146.6 million.

That should say the new connector will give Welch better access to West Virginia 16 now and where the Coalfields Expressway will be when it is completed near Welch.

