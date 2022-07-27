Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Last year, workers nationally and in the Tri-State revived an old negotiating tactic that had almost disappeared from the labor scene — the strike.

The threat of a major strike has risen again. On July 15, President Joe Biden took action to prevent a strike by workers on the nation’s largest railroads or at least delay one by 60 days.

Tags

Recommended for you