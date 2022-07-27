Last year, workers nationally and in the Tri-State revived an old negotiating tactic that had almost disappeared from the labor scene — the strike.
The threat of a major strike has risen again. On July 15, President Joe Biden took action to prevent a strike by workers on the nation’s largest railroads or at least delay one by 60 days.
Clearly, something has changed in labor-management relations since the COVID-19 pandemic.
It may be a coincidence, or there may be cause and effect. Or a combination.
Railroads were already struggling with supply chain disruptions that began during the height of the pandemic and were starting to resolve themselves, although challenges remain.
Meanwhile, railroads are having trouble finding enough workers to keep the trains running.
During the company’s quarterly call with investment analysts last week, CSX CEO James M. Foote said the ability to hire and retain train workers is “a challenge.”
“There is more demand for rail service than we are able to satisfy,” he said.
Foote said CSX has a program to hire new conductors and engineers, but attrition is high as some prospective employees decide railroad life is not for them. Attrition among existing workers also is high, he said.
The day after Foote made his comments, Norfolk Southern announced it has increased conductor trainee pay to $25 per hour, with a minimum of $200 in earnings per shift. Conductor trainees also are eligible for an on-the-job training incentive of $300 per bi-weekly pay period, provided they make themselves available to work. Conductor trainees in priority locations have the opportunity to earn up to $5,000 in starting bonuses.
What’s behind this is growing dissatisfaction among railroad workers about working conditions since railroads began slashing payrolls.
According to the Associated Press, Surface Transportation Board Chairman Martin Oberman has said the major freight railroads placed too much emphasis on lowering costs and satisfying shareholders as they eliminated 45,000 jobs over the past six years and cut “their workforce to the bare bones.”
Meanwhile, rail workers complain their pay has not kept up with inflation and they have not enjoyed the benefits of the higher earnings that precision scheduled railroading — fewer workers on fewer trains — brings to their employers.
So rail workers could strike when the 60-day arbitration period imposed by Biden expires in late September. Or they could settle.
As has been noted in this space before, there’s nothing inherently good or bad about a strike. It’s a legal and legitimate method for organized workers to seek better pay and working conditions. The interesting thing is that workers have resumed using it as a bargaining tool.
Employers say they have trouble finding enough applicants for available jobs, and many of those who do apply can’t pass a drug test. Union employees are pushing back against cutbacks and working conditions they find unfavorable.
Strikes or the threat of strikes have come back into play. How the railroads and their unions resolve this standoff could give clues to how labor and management get along in the next decade.