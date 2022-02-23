West Virginia college students who receive the Promise Scholarship will get a little extra help next school year. A little.

The Higher Education Policy Commission says Promise scholars will receive $5,000 next year, up from $4,750 this year. It helps, but not by much. As noted by HD Media’s Ryan Quinn, tuition at West Virginia University tuition grew from $5,300 in the 2009-10 academic year to $9,100 now. At Marshall University, tuition increased from $5,200 to $8,600.

According to data published by the HEPC, in the 2020-21 school year, 9,936 students at West Virginia public and private colleges received Promise scholarship grants. Of those, 5,072, or more than half, attended West Virginia University. Another 1,904 attended Marshall University and 170 attended West Virginia State University. At the two-year schools, 38 attended Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, 32 attended BridgeValley CTC and eight attended Mountwest CTC. The University of Charleston, a private school, had 188 students receiving Promise money.

The average award for the 2020-21 school year was $4,536. Three years earlier, 10,403 students received an average award of $4,545. So the number of recipients and the average award went down as tuition rose. That’s not how the program was supposed to work.

As with many programs, Promise started out with good intentions and good results, but things have changed the past two decades.

Then-Gov. Bob Wise sold the Promise scholarship program to the Legislature in 2001 as a way of paying 100% of college tuition in exchange for making widespread but illegal video poker machines legal. The state would regulate the video poker business, and it would use the proceeds from limited video lottery to pay eight semesters of tuition for high school graduates with top grades and top standardized test scores. Money from video lottery would also pay for other programs, but the Promise scholarship was the primary selling point.

Those limited video lottery locations are everywhere now. They are so much of the background that they are easily overlooked. Yet there are not enough of them to fulfill Promise’s original intent, partly because other programs get part of that revenue, too, and because tuition continues to climb.

If West Virginia wants more of its young people (adult learners, too) to earn two-year and four-year degrees, it must either reduce the cost of going to college or else provide more financial aid. The first seems the most logical. Schools know students can borrow more money and schools have no incentive to ensure students will be able to repay those loans, so they have little incentive to either hold costs down or ensure students get a good return on their investments.

This $250 per year increase in Promise scholarships will help, but really not by much considering the ever-rising price of tuition.