Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued what it called “streamlined guidance” for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. At first glance, it would seem the CDC has declared that our long national nightmare is over. But is it?

Among the CDC’s updated recommendations: that people no longer quarantine themselves merely for coming into close contact with an infected person as long as they are without symptoms, and that the six-foot social distancing guideline be shelved.

