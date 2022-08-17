Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued what it called “streamlined guidance” for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. At first glance, it would seem the CDC has declared that our long national nightmare is over. But is it?
Among the CDC’s updated recommendations: that people no longer quarantine themselves merely for coming into close contact with an infected person as long as they are without symptoms, and that the six-foot social distancing guideline be shelved.
Also recommended: that schools drop requirements for frequent testing.
“COVID-19 continues to circulate globally, however, with so many tools available to us for reducing COVID-19 severity, there is significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death compared to earlier in the pandemic,” the CDC said in issuing its new guidance.
The thing is that in this region, people had already adopted most of the new guidance before the CDC thought to release it and they’ve gone beyond what the CDC suggests in relaxing their COVID precautions.
Mask wearing in public is rare. Social distancing has gone the way of those one-way signs in grocery store aisles. Schools are starting back, and COVID guidelines are almost an afterthought.
Where education is concerned, it’s been a tough balance for educators — satisfying parents and health officials who wanted every precaution taken vs. parents and others who were more concerned with having to play catchup from the lost time in the classroom during the COVID shutdowns. The pendulum has moved in the direction of catchup. As with most other people, students and parents are done with the novelty of a worldwide pandemic and want to get life back to normal.
COVID-19 is still out there, particularly the omicron and BA.5 variants. The CDC still recommends updated vaccinations, and it suggests that people wear high-quality masks if they are exposed to COVID and are in a high-risk category.
Common sense tells us to watch for symptoms and to be tested if they occur. Be mindful of family, friends and coworkers who are more susceptible to the disease. Social distancing may be out of fashion, but it’s still a good idea when it can be achieved.
Two years ago, people wondered what the new normal would be in a post-COVID world. The new normal is a lot like the old normal. COVID precautions are similar to what we’ve been told to follow in the past when it comes to influenza and other communicable diseases.
The new streamlined guidance is a lot like the old guidance, but it’s packaged differently. COVID will be among us for a while as new variants emerge. It’s losing its value as a political wedge issue, so now Americans can approach it as most other communicable diseases — with caution, but not with fear.