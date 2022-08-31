Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Natural gas prices are four times higher this summer than they were two years ago, and indications are they will go higher still as winter arrives.

A hot summer, demand for air conditioning and the continued retirement of coal-fired power plants have contributed to the increase in gas prices, the federal Energy Information Administration reported last week.

Tags

Recommended for you