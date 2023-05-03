Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The money involved in college athletics gets bigger and bigger every year. The latest challenge for boosters and sponsors is coming up with the money needed for name, image and likeness deals to recruit the ultra blue-chip athletes.

For the schools themselves, the usual division between the haves and have-nots has a gray area that presents challenges to administrators. Schools in the Southeastern Conference and the Big 10 don’t have to worry about these challenges. Those that consider themselves mid-majors — that zone between the Ohio States and the West Virginia States — do.

