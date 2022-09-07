Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Did anyone really expect students to maintain their educational progress while schools were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic? Data released last week verified the expectation that shutdowns would set back learning.

Reading and math scores for 9-year-olds both fell between 2020 and 2022, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the federal Department of Education.

Tags

Recommended for you