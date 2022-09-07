Did anyone really expect students to maintain their educational progress while schools were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic? Data released last week verified the expectation that shutdowns would set back learning.
Reading and math scores for 9-year-olds both fell between 2020 and 2022, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the federal Department of Education.
Reading scores saw their largest decrease in 30 years, while math scores had their first decrease in the history of the testing.
Unsurprisingly, scores declined more for lower-performing students than for higher-performing ones. That was particularly true in reading.
“These are some of the largest declines we have observed in a single assessment cycle in 50 years of the (National Assessment of Educational Progress) program,” said Daniel McGrath, the acting associate commissioner of NCES, according to the Associated Press. “Students in 2022 are performing at a level last seen two decades ago.”
Twenty years of progress — wiped out by the pandemic, or more accurately, schools’ response to the pandemic.
West Virginians already knew that the pandemic had set back learning. At a state Board of Education meeting last month, board members were told standardized test scores across all tested public school grade levels in spring 2022 remained below pre-pandemic results.
As reported by HD Media’s Ryan Quinn, the percentage of students the state deemed at least “proficient” in English and math assessments ticked up in almost every tested grade level from last spring to this one, but not enough to catch up to the 2019 outcomes. The state didn’t administer standardized tests in spring 2020, when public schools were shuttered nationwide as the COVID-19 pandemic began.
That was followed by the 2020-21 school year, when scores dipped after periods of continued classroom closures, remote learning and other issues.
But even back in 2019, the proportion of students at least proficient in math and English was below 50% in all but 11th-grade English and third-grade math, and even then the proportions were just above 50%.
“These are not good. They’re just not good,” said board President Paul Hardesty.
School officials throughout West Virginia kept school doors closed or attendance optional long after parents were ready to send their children back into the classroom. Virtual learning wasn’t working.
No one saw the pandemic coming, and educators weren’t ready for a sudden, large-scale transition to home-based learning via the internet. What they tried didn’t work, obviously. The fact some schools were closed too long didn’t help, either.
But what’s past is past, and now the priority must be repairing the damage caused by necessary and unnecessary closures during the pandemic. It’s a stiff challenge for educators, parents and other caregivers, but one that cannot be set aside if students are to recover what was lost. That’s particularly true for the youngest children who missed being in school during some of the most important years of learning.
The primary lesson in all this: Remember who schools exist to serve, and put their needs first.