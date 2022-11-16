Having won majorities in the West Virginia Legislature that go beyond overwhelming, Republicans at the state Capitol have few Democrats to argue with, so they’ve taken to fighting amongst themselves.
According to WV MetroNews, the leadership in the Senate has declared any initiatives proposed by Gov. Jim Justice as dead on arrival, given how Justice successfully fought against amendments to the state constitution that legislative leaders favored.
Those comments came only two days after the election. Legislative leaders are planning their agendas for the session that begins in less than two months, and the bickering between the legislative and executive branches of state government had already begun.
Justice wanted to eliminate the state’s personal income tax, but legislators shot that down in a humiliating defeat for the governor. Legislators then proposed an amendment giving them power to eliminate or change large parts of the state tax code. Voters disposed of that idea, with Justice himself touring the state to campaign against it.
So now legislators are digging in against the governor. This fight for dominance in the Capitol between a lame duck governor and people who want to take his place provide great entertainment for people fixated on Capitol shenanigans, and it leads to good clickbait headlines, but really, how does it fix our roads or improve our schools?
The people have spoken. They don’t want an overhaul of the state tax system and they don’t want the Legislature micromanaging public schools. If legislators are smart, they will listen to what the voters have shown they want.
The state’s road system is better than it was a few years ago, and in a few years it will be even better, but many deficiencies remain. The widespread and long-lasting shutdowns of public schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic set students back a year or more in their education. That requires an increased focus on schools and the resources to catch up, let alone advance. And then there are needs in the people’s general welfare; no one claims West Virginia has world-class social services to help those in most need.
These are what the Legislature and the governor should focus on when the 60-day regular session starts in January. After the theater of the State of the State speech, legislators’ focus should be on solving these longstanding problems. The best way to run for governor is to show what you were able to do for the state as a legislator. It’s also the best way to put the “serve” back in “public service.”
And the governor? He and Babydog can huddle up at the southern command center in Greenbrier County and make sure the machinery of state government functions smoothly — that taxes are collected, bills are paid and laws are enforced fairly. Yes, he should do that from the Governor’s Mansion in Charleston, but by now that point is moot.
This may be too much to ask, but West Virginia voters have shown they want a legislative session devoted to their welfare instead of to drama and infighting. The upcoming session should be one remembered for what was done, not for what was said.