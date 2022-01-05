West Virginia’s goal of adding more renewable sources of electricity faces the same problem many of its other goals face: geography. That point is plain in a report this week by the federal Energy Information Administration about the growth of wind power nationally.
The United States installed more wind turbine capacity in 2020 than in any other year, the EIA reported Tuesday. According to the EIA, “In both 2019 and 2020, project developers in the United States installed more wind power capacity than any other generating technology. … annual wind turbine capacity additions in the United States set a record in 2020, totaling 14.2 gigawatts (GW) and surpassing the previous record of 13.2 GW added in 2012. After this record year for wind turbine capacity additions, total wind turbine capacity in the United States is now 118 GW.
“The impending phaseout of the full value of the U.S. production tax credit (PTC) at the end of 2020 primarily drove investments in wind turbine capacity that year, just as previous tax credit reductions led to significant wind capacity additions in 2012 and 2019. In December 2020, Congress extended the PTC for another year.”
As the EIA had noted in January, “The timing and magnitude of wind turbine installations in the United States are often driven by tax incentives.”
As of last year, Texas had the most wind capacity of any state, but Texas also produces far more electricity than any other state, including California. About 58% of the electricity generated in Iowa comes from wind. Wind is about 43% of Kansas’ net generation. Of the states east of the Mississippi River, only three — Maine, Vermont and Illinois — produce more than 10% of their electricity from wind.
Nationally, about 8.4% of utility-scale electricity generation in 2020 came from wind turbines, according to the EIA. With the turbine capacity added last year coming on line this year, the EIA expects wind’s share of electricity generation to increase to 10% in 2021.
Last year wind power was about 3.4% of West Virginia’s electricity production. Wind produced more power than hydroelectric stations, which accounted for 2.8% of production. In Ohio wind was about 1.9% of production and hydropower was less than 1%. Kentucky had no wind production, but hydropower was about 7.9% of its total.
Given the three states’ reliance on locally sourced fossil fuels, that’s no surprise. What it shows, though, is that despite electricity producers west of the Mississippi embracing wind power and its tax advantages, producers in Appalachia have not.
And that goes back to geography. Mountains impede the development of wind power rather than assist it. Likewise mountainous terrain discourages the deployment of solar power, which needs large amounts of acreage to match what one fossil fuel plant can produce.
Small-scale solar projects in West Virginia are growing in number. The phaseout of federal tax credits likely will hinder further wind development here. If West Virginia wants to encourage further investment in wind, it might need to be done at the state level if the technology warrants it.