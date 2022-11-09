With another election behind us, professional pundits, amateur commentators and everyone else are offering their opinions on what happened and why. The same happens every weekend after popular college football teams win or lose.
With the growth of online media, it seems as if we’re drowning in information but starved for the kind of knowledge that comes from hindsight and informed, reasoned and thoughtful analysis. Sarcasm and insults are everywhere; accuracy and empathy are harder to find.
Different media have their strengths and weaknesses. Watching something live on television or listening on radio is one way to experience it. Video and sound grab attention as few alternatives do. Reading about it later when you want to look back and understand the event better is another way.
One thing about print media is permanence. An article in print has more lasting power than one online. A tech on the other side of the world can lock you out of seeing something you have posted on a social media site. That same tech cannot prevent you from reading a newspaper, a magazine or a book you have in your hands.
If someone steals your phone, you can lose a year’s worth of family pictures. Having prints made makes them yours forever. Accessing music online is easy; having a CD or vinyl at home means you can listen to it whenever you want with no one else knowing about it. If a streaming service stops carrying your favorite movie or song, it doesn’t matter if you have your own physical copy. High school yearbooks can be embarrassing, but they are important keepsakes of family history.
That’s why newspapers and other print media remain important in a digital world. They are a permanent record of events — some memorable for the long term and some of only temporary need. That plus there’s something different about holding a physical copy of a newspaper, magazine or book in your hands instead of swiping up and down on a screen.
Print newspapers provide a service you rarely find online, if ever: Legal advertising. People who pore over legal ads learn when roads are about to be paved or bridges painted. They see that a local school board is about to replace the grass playing surface on a softball field with artificial turf. They can entertain themselves by checking which neighbors are delinquent on their property taxes. Nowhere else offers that service in a central location and in a form you can cut out and keep. Or toss.
As we put this election behind us and prepare for another holiday season, it’s good to remember the importance of relying on different sources of information for different needs. How much of a role physical media play in a digital society is yet to be determined, but in the here and now they still have an important part in our lives.