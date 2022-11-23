Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has issued its decision on the Hope scholarship program. It’s a victory for advocates of private schools and homeschooling. It’s a setback for public schools, but within that setback is a challenge that may work for the best in the long run.

The decision itself isn’t new. The court issued a short order on Oct. 6 allowing nonpublic schools to receive voucher money. The decision issued Thursday explains the court’s reasoning.

Tags

Recommended for you