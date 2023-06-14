Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia’s charter school movement scored a victory last week when the state Supreme Court overturned a lower court decision that blocked the state from moving ahead with approving charter schools.

Technically, the ruling was on an injunction issued in Kanawha County Circuit Court that prevented the governor from appointing people to a board that would approve new charter schools. The practical result is that the movement toward charter schools can now proceed, four years after Gov. Jim Justice signed legislation authorizing charter schools in West Virginia.

