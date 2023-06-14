West Virginia’s charter school movement scored a victory last week when the state Supreme Court overturned a lower court decision that blocked the state from moving ahead with approving charter schools.
Technically, the ruling was on an injunction issued in Kanawha County Circuit Court that prevented the governor from appointing people to a board that would approve new charter schools. The practical result is that the movement toward charter schools can now proceed, four years after Gov. Jim Justice signed legislation authorizing charter schools in West Virginia.
Charter schools receive public funding — that is, money from tax collections — and they do not have to follow the same rules and regulations as public schools. They are free to do things public schools cannot. The fear among supporters of public schools is that charters will take money from local public schools, thus reducing their ability to fulfill their missions as required by law.
Charters have worked well in some places and failed abysmally in others. Thus, there is a risk in sending children into them. It’s like many other decisions families must make — risks must be balanced by possible rewards.
The question of charter schools would be irrelevant if more parents were satisfied with what their children are getting from public schools. “Choice” is an often-used word nowadays, and it comes with a myriad of interpretations. One is that if parents don’t think public schools provide the instruction their children need, then parents should take the money the government takes from them for schools and use it elsewhere.
It’s not that West Virginia’s public school system is an example for other states to follow. Every three or four months, it seems, another set of test results comes out to show that our children lag behind the rest of the nation in core topics such as reading, writing and math. The state Department of Education has begun a program to focus more on those core subjects, which is good. The challenge will lie in how its new policy is put into practice and when parents will see results.
Parents want results, but many can’t afford tuition for private schools. If the law requires them to pay taxes to ensure their children are educated, they want their money’s worth. If public schools aren’t the answer, they want to take their money somewhere else. Thus the interest in charter schools.
Thursday’s court decision was another challenge to public schools, but it was a challenge to charter schools as well. Both systems are on notice that parents want their children to receive a thorough and efficient education. If public schools aren’t up to the challenge, they want to send their children elsewhere.
Charter schools face strong political opposition, so their struggle for a toehold in the state is far from over. They must also prove they are a viable option for parents looking for an alternative to public schools. As long as both public schools and charter schools must prove they are the most worthy recipients of parents’ tax dollars, children should benefit.