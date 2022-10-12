Two items out of the sports world last week should serve notice that concussion protocols are important and must be followed.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in the Thursday night game at Cincinnati when he was sacked by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou. It was Tagovailoa’s second head injury in five days, as he took a hard hit to the head the Sunday before in a game against the Buffalo Bills.
As noted by the Associated Press, concussions are common in the NFL. Last week the AP carried several articles of players on various teams who are being held out of this past weekend’s games because of the league’s concussion protocols.
The second story came out of Morgantown, where West Virginia University officials said four players suffered concussions in last week’s game at Texas.
Concussions are scary because of their link to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease that afflicts athletes in hard-contact sports such as football, boxing and hockey. Other people, such as members of the military, who suffer repeated head trauma can also be affected.
CTE can be diagnosed only after death. Among the living, symptoms might not emerge until years after the repeated head injuries occur. Symptoms of CTE include violent mood swings, memory loss and depression that leads to suicide. It’s a common affliction among former NFL players, but younger athletes should be wary of it as well.
Football and boxing are violent sports; hockey can be. Head injuries are a hazard in many other occupations, also. The question is the emphasis that must be placed on safety — one where the NFL has fallen short in the past and, given the events surrounding Tagovailoa’s injuries, maybe still does.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of the Sunday night game following the Dolphins-Bengals game after he suffered a concussion by colliding with a teammate. He was allowed to re-enter the game and participate in several plays before he was taken out.
Coach Todd Bowles said Brate experienced delayed symptoms of a concussion at halftime after initially complaining only of shoulder discomfort and being allowed to return to the game. But other NFL officials at the game said it was obvious Brate should have been taken out immediately.
If anything, events of the past week should remind coaches, players, employers, workers and everyone of the seriousness of head injuries. Hard blows to the head are not to be laughed off and ignored. Caution is always called for when a concussion may have occurred because CTE affects family members, too, when symptoms appear.