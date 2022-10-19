Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

capitol wv blox icon

The West Virginia Capitol is pictured during the last day of the 2017 regular legislative session on April 8.

 WV Legislature Photography

Amendment 4 on the West Virginia general election ballot comes down to a basic question: Who do you trust to have the final say on policies affecting West Virginia’s public schools?

The Legislature appropriates money to run the schools, and it enacts laws that set the basic framework for how schools will operate, but policies set by the state Board of Education determine curriculum, personnel matters and other day-to-day decisions that go into operating schools.

