Some readers may recall the column I submitted about two weeks ago concerning the 1948 Logan County primary election between Simon Dingess and Grover Combs in which Dingess publicly addressed the problem of gambling machines and illegal liquor sales that allegedly were being allowed under the sheriff at the time.

I never fully completed that story or the many issues that came up during the election appeal process by Dingess to Circuit Judge C.C. Chambers and the West Virginia Supreme Court due to the length that story needed to be. However, in recently re-reading the autumn edition of the Ancestree Newsletter I received from the Logan County Genealogical Society, I discovered an interesting article by that group addressing the number of Logan Countians who were executed at the West Virginia State Penitentiary in Moundsville, a place I have toured in recent years. One of those executions occurred in 1948, the year I had been researching.

