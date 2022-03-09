“And it’s 1,2,3. What are we fighting for?
“Don’t ask me. I don’t give a damn.
“Next stop is Vietnam.
“And it’s 5, 6, 7, Open up the pearly gates.
“Well, there ain’t no time to wonder why. Whoopee! We’re all going to die.”
Some people will recall those lyrics sung by the group Country Joe and the Fish way back in 1969 at the Woodstock Music Festival. That was a period when Americans, especially college students, were demanding an end to the Vietnam War.
For the first time in history, television evening news was daily showing the carnage of war, and, in my opinion, it helped lead to the end of bloodshed that most Americans, including soldiers, really didn’t understand. The best that could be justifiably said was that we were fighting Communism.
Americans battled mightily and many lives were lost before the struggle finally came to an end. Nevertheless, there were several years of fighting before soldiers came home only to receive less than a hero’s welcome.
I’ve got friends who were in Vietnam and some of their stories are not a good reflection of what transpired in the monsoon jungles of Asia. Let’s just say that certain psychedelic drugs and sexual diseases took their toll on many soldiers. And the North Vietnamese supplied both.
However, the reason I opened this column up with the lyrics of Country Joe, who is now 80 years old, is because the Russian soldiers do not really know what they are fighting for, or at least that’s the way it appears. You might say their hearts are just not in it. There are even reports of soldiers sabotaging their own military vehicles to keep from fighting. Apparently, contrary to some western opinions, not every Russian enjoys killing people.
I really don’t believe the Ukrainians can hold out forever, unfortunately, but their valiant efforts, especially by their leadership, is nothing short of amazing. As we all know, Putin is a dangerous man but definitely not a genius.
With all of the sanctions that Russia is being hit with, the only thing can I say with certainty is that I’m just glad I don’t drink vodka. And considering that I do not relish the idea of eating fish eggs, well, Putin can keep his caviar, too.
At the time of this writing, the West Virginia House of Delegates has voted to approve a bill that — if passed by the State Senate — will reduce magistrates from numerous counties, especially in southern West Virginia. The bill is based on the loss of population in each county and not necessarily the number of cases handled.
Originally, the bill would have reduced magistrates in Logan County to two. As it is, there are three magistrates in Logan County. However, an amendment to the bill, which combines population and caseload, in fact would add another magistrate to Logan County, while subtracting one magistrate each from neighboring Mingo and Wyoming counties, as well as McDowell County.
For those readers who may have followed this column over the years, you will recall that I have provided magistrate court statistics for Logan and several other counties for over a decade. It’s not something to be proud of, but I have yet to figure out why there is such a discrepancy in arrests and caseloads between Logan and other counties. There are some rural counties in the state with very small populations who don’t handle in a year as many cases as Logan and other counties deal with in a month or two. By the way, each magistrate in the state is paid the same salary.
If the bill passes the Senate as it is amended, several counties, including Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Tucker, Tyler, Wirt, Wetzel, and Webster, will be reduced to one magistrate each. In fact, all counties with less than 7,000 in population will be reduced to one magistrate. He or she in each county will be responsible for day and night work. The bill, however, allows judges in all circuits to assign a magistrate to work in counties where it is deemed necessary.
Some counties, mostly in the north, will get additional magistrates, primarily based on population increases in the Eastern Panhandle.
While I cannot predict whether this bill will make it through the Senate, especially without alterations, I must admit that few people believed it would pass in the House of Delegate, either.
Speaking of the Legislature, there is a bill that actually was passed early last year and just became law in June of 2021 that is designed to allow people to obtain their operators license no matter how much money a person may owe in fines or court costs.
The law, which I’m told some counties do not utilize, is designed to allow people to get their operators licenses back and be able to drive to work or to find a job. The only requirement to get into this program titled “Payment Plan Agreement” and to immediately be eligible to re-make one’s driver’s license as to never have been charged with a DUI. However, even if you have had a driving under the influence charge, a person can still get into the program but must attend the mandatory DUI classes, which are conducted weekly for six weeks.
To give you an example of benefits of the program, there is one individual Logan Countian, who is around 40 years old, and never had a DUI charge, but owed a ton of money for fines and court costs in other court matters.
When I told him about the program, he came into magistrate court and signed up. After filling out the application, which is partly based on income status, the fellow is now paying $10 a month for the next 60 years, but in the meantime, he has since gotten his drivers license. And, yes, that’s $10, not $100 per month. It turns out, the more you owe, the less you have to pay monthly. The person I’m speaking of will likely be deceased before he’s financially cleared.
There currently is simply no excuse for anyone not possessing valid operators.
And now to correct a mistake I made in this column about Logan’s newest controversial resident, Dongming Pan. A couple of weeks ago I attempted to provide some insight into a man who has many people wondering about whether his entrepreneurship and plans for Logan are valid.
In the article, I wrote that Pan started a factory in maybe the poorest country in Asia, Afghanistan, that now is the second leading exporter in that part of the world. Well, I should have written Bangladesh, not Afghanistan. Big difference there.
Anyway, lots of people have approached me with the same question about Pan, “Is that guy for real?”
Folks, all I can say is that I, personally, would bet my bottom dollar on it. And, besides, what do we have to lose?
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.