It seems to me that more people than ever are heading out on vacations this summer.
I suppose that after enduring a COVID-19 year like we did in 2020, to finally be able to travel unhindered to places where masks are not required is similar to that beagle dog that finally broke loose from his chain and escaped into the hills, its tail waggling with happiness. “Free at last, free at last. Thank God, I’m free at last.”
After two years of not going anywhere for vacation and my wife and I surviving our bouts with COVID during the Christmas season, we’ve already this year managed a few getaways to North Carolina, Tennessee and more recently Virginia Beach.
Although it wasn’t our first trip to Virginia Beach and we have in the past visited Myrtle Beach and the Outer Banks on several occasions, including a honeymoon at Nag’s Head, the truth is neither of us are what might be called “true” beach people.
Sure, who doesn’t like a summer breeze from the ocean, fresh seafood, or the sound of waves pounding against the sand? But, truthfully, after a few days of getting a sunburn, I’m usually ready to head back to these hills, another beach tee-shirt neatly packed into my suitcase.
This year proved a little different, however, as a four-year-old named Asher took in the sights while on his first ever beach visit. The fair-skinned blonde fellow who refers to me as Papaw and my wife as Nana, managed not to get burned, yet he enjoyed the water and built his sand castles, all the while finding a new girlfriend for a temporary beach date. I have a feeling — with Asher enjoying his fun in the sun — he will be the reason for future visits to lands where sand always gets into my crotch.
I need not mention that vacations can be somewhat costly, which is mostly why the majority of us are stymied with usually only a couple of weeks out of a year, not counting some special weekend endeavors to ball games, etc.
In a minute, though, I will tell you about one vacation trip in which the total cost to me was just an almost unbelievable $25, and that included lodging, three meals a day, and all legal beverages. Needless to say, it beat any other vacation I have ever spent anywhere, anytime — despite traveling non-stop through a tornado with debris flying everywhere.
But for now, let me explain my nighttime experience one evening while still at Virginia Beach.
It had been a long day and the hot sun had taken its toll on little Asher during his first full day on the beach. At his beckoning, his mother (Brittany) and his grandmother (Jan) also chose to “hit the sack” around 10 p.m. that Tuesday night, far too early for my bedtime.
Always an adventurous one whenever I find myself outside the hills of Logan County, I beckoned Brittany’s boyfriend, Joe, to come with me to find a nice local watering hole to absorb a couple of beers. After all, I had not traveled such a distance to watch television, or to sit on the balcony and stare into the night at the ocean.
So it was that we headed down the street hoping to find a nice corner bar, perhaps with a jukebox that played “Country Roads.” Maybe we would meet some folks from our home state and then compare notes in sorting out the mountain state’s various problems. Unfortunately, that was not to be.
After considerable walking, and with sweat beads dripping off my nose, I could hear music blaring at a location that was straight ahead. And, with a door standing wide open to the place, along with the music and the feel of the cool air rushing from inside, that was the lure that hooked Joe and me to go inside. Just to be able to sit down for a while would be a blessing, I thought.
Upon ordering a couple of IPA brewskis and turning around to observe the crowd, it soon became clear that the joint didn’t compare to, let’s say, The Dew Drop Inn. For one thing, there was not a soul in the place who even approached the age of 30, not that I was seeking a bar with old men sitting around playing dominoes or something.
Now, I’ll admit to over the years “cutting the rug” with the best of them — from the twist to the jerk to Saturday Night Fever disco — I have danced the night away, so to speak. However, what was about to transpire right in front of me was, well, just different.
Not only were girls dancing with girls and guys dancing with other guys, but scenes straight out of an X-rated movie were taking place beneath my bar stool feet. I ordered two more beers by simply holding up two fingers to the bartender, who could not possibly hear my voice above the pounding “music” that would make even Ozzie Osborne’s stuff seem like Frank Sinatra’s.
My first thought was, “Well, this must be what an orgy is like.” Since it appeared that Joe and I were being accepted into the affray, I settled in and, comfortably, ordered two more beers. I was beginning to think of the place as an amusement show. And, since there was no cover charge to get into the den of depravity, I figured, why not watch the free showing?
With Nature calling, I slithered towards what appeared from a distance to be the restrooms — all three of them. Hesitant to choose the wrong door for fear that the fires of hell might be behind one of them, I nearly yelled to the person next to me, “Which one is the men’s restroom?” To which he replied, “All of them.”
A bit puzzled, but with my bladder stretched to the outer limits, I chose door number three. Well, there was no new automobile awaiting me behind door number three, nor did I win an all-expenses paid trip to Hawaii, but it was quite the experience.
With no urinals in site, I stood over the toilet as the restroom door opened and a young blonde entered, dropped her drawers, and sat down on the toilet located nearest to me. “Hello,” she said with a smile. “Having a good time?”
“Yeah, I think so,” I responded, zipping my fly up very carefully. It then dawned on me — uni-sex restrooms? The thought entered my mind that prior to indoor plumbing becoming available, most outdoor toilets were “two-seaters.” Therefore, I surmised, perhaps I should just accept the situation, and order two more concoctions, which I did.
Unlike most nightclubs, there was no official dance floor in this bar, nevertheless, the floor WAS the dance floor. With their arms swinging wildly, let me assure you that not a single one of these “dancers” could ever win a legitimate dance contest, but they darned sure were the happiest group of people I’ve ever seen.
I’ve never declared myself as the sharpest knife in the drawer, but upon observing the bartender open up a cabinet and meticulously withdraw what — from my vantage point — appeared to be a wad of dirt from a Ziploc bag, I was dumbfounded. Curiously, I watched as he “loaded” a smoking device that I later learned is known as a “hookah.”
What it basically came down to was that the guy was putting marijuana into a container that had several hoses extending from it. I watched as he took it back to a table and people began grabbing hoses, then inhaling and exhaling the ingredients. The amazing part to me was that there was no smell of marijuana in the establishment.
Unbeknownst to me at the time was the fact that the state of Virginia — just nine days prior to me heading to Virginia Beach — had legalized recreational marijuana for adults 21 years and older to possess up to one ounce of marijuana, and to grow in their homes up to four plants per household.
Eureka! Finally, I now realize what was going on in that somewhat unhinged place that I cannot fully embrace as being identified as a bar. Keeping on track with our West Virginia tradition, maybe it should just be called a “Pot Hole.”
Oh, well. Someday, maybe we shall return to Virginia Beach. But for now, I suppose we will just stay close to home, where I’m certain we have much better dancers and very different potholes.
Now, in regard to the earlier mention of the best vacation trip I ever took — despite a tornado — I suppose we will just have to wait for another day to put that one in writing.
Dwight Williamson serves as magistrate in Logan County. He writes a weekly column for HD Media.